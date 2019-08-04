Breaking News
Kidney recipients attend workshop on how to find donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re in need of a kidney transplant, asking someone to be your donor can be overwhelming.

The National Kidney Foundation held a workshop in Springfield today to teach kidney patients how to find live donors.

The free, four-hour workshop welcomed kidney patients, along with their friends and families.

It also encouraged kidney recipients and donors to share their stories.

Steve Blacksher donated a kidney to his niece’s husband.”To know that I was able to be a part of God’s plan for healing for Curtis, and have a part in that, really made an impact on me. And it’s hard to explain, but it’s been a big, big change in my life.”

If you missed the workshop but have questions about living donor kidney transplants, call the National Kidney Foundation hotline at 1-855-N-K-F-CARES

