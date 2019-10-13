KFC employee allegedly used customer’s credit card to buy roller skates

(FOX) — She’s not skating by on this one.

An employee of an Indiana KFC has been accused of buying a pair of $85 roller skates with a customer’s credit card, which was used at the drive-thru.

Alexis Hill was booked into jail Thursday for allegedly using a customer’s credit card to buy skates in the spring. She allegedly rang up the patron’s transaction with the card while working at a St. Joseph’s County KFC on April 24, ABC 57 reports.

According to the outlet, the unnamed fast-food diner noticed an $85.42 purchase on her Discover card for roller skates from Amazon the next day. The customer proceeded to file a report with the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Law enforcement officials interviewed Hill in June, and the woman admitted to writing down the victim’s credit card number to purchase the skates for her niece, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hill was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

A spokesperson for KFC was not immediately available to comment regarding whether or not Hill is still employed by the restaurant.