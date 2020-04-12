Keeping traditions, non-traditional; Easter Church service in your car

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – It seems like everything in the current C-19 pandemic is unpredictable. And this year traditional Easter celebrations are not immune.

Christ Community, 2700 East 44th, are holding their traditional Easter services but this year as a ‘drive in’ services.

Lead Pastor Chris Sloan told us earlier in the week they’ve been doing the ‘drive in’ service for a little while now. And they will continue doing it this way.

“It’s been a growing experience doing outdoor worship, and we are getting better at it each week.”

Here is how it’s a little different. You sit in your car with your family. Tune in your radio to a set frequency, and or crack the windows to hear.

And the Pastor is raised up high on a scissor lift near the drive-under of the church. It seems quite perfectly, or rather, divinely designed.

EASTER SERVICE TIMES ARE:

7:00 AM

8:15 AM

10:45 AM

“It is Easter Morning! Come be in worship with us at Christ’s Community this morning in our “Drive In” format. Never been to one? It is a lot of fun and filled with excitement. See you and your car in just a bit!”

LEAD PASTOR CHRIS SLOAN

Special guest Ty Walkenshaw will also be sharing the services Sunday with Sloan. They will also be streaming on their social media platforms.

STAY-AT-HOME-MANDATE

To clarify Missouri Governor Mike Parson “Stay Home Missouri” mandate the ‘drive in’ church format fits social distance guidelines.

Late Saturday night in the neighboring state of Kansas there has been controversy regarding church gatherings. Governor Kelly had mandated no church gatherings due to the recent pandemic. 1) That court ruling does not apply to Missouri 2) That does not apply to outdoor gatherings using vehicles.

