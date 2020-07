SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Just when you thought the animals at the Dickerson Park Zoo were entertaining, the keepers showed up to compete in the Zookeeper Olympics.

Games include the Elephant Turd Toss, an event called “The Ultimate Zookeeper”, and, finally, the Hurts Donut Challenge.

Guests were encouraged to cheer on their favorite keeper during the event, which took place at the zoo on Monday, July 20.

For the rest of the week, the zoo will be acknowledging National Zookeeper Week.