KCK police officer injured by drunk driver overnight

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) — A Kansas City, Kansas police officer was injured early Saturday morning after his patrol car was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Interstate 70.

The injured officer was completing an accident report on the highway when they were struck. An investigation later on determined the driver of the car that struck the police officer was intoxicated.

The injuries were classified by police as minor.