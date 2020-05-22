KC Zoo’s new and $10 million improved elephant exhibit now open

The Kansas City Zoo’s new and $10 million improved Elephant Exhibition opens to the public Friday, May 22.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In August the Kansas City Zoo announced they are investing $10 million into the elephant exhibit over the next year, and the zoo said Thursday they’re ready for visitors.

The exhibit will open to the public Friday, May 22, at 9:30 am.

In addition to upgrades for the elephants, there are also upgrades for visitors who want to spend more time with the elephants.

The zoo currently has seven elephants. Their new habitat features a more elephant-friendly pool and waterfall. The waterfall also has a new water filtration system which saves nearly 100,000 gallons of water every few days.

The zoo also renovated the area around the habitat that can be challenging to navigate for guests, particularly those with disabilities.

Part of the renovation also included making the walking paths along the entire habitat ADA-compliant.

On top of all of this, the zoo also installed an additional tram stop added for less walking.

Visitors should also expect to see improved viewing areas, including a deck at elephant overlook, ADA-compliant restrooms that include an adult changing table, and a mother’s room to meet the needs of new moms.

Originally the zoo expected the renovations to be complete by late summer 2020, but they finished construction earlier than expected.

Visitors should reserve a timed entry ticket online at www.kansascityzoo.org as the Zoo is currently limiting attendance to aid in social distancing.

You may also call 816-595-1234 or purchase at the ticketing windows at the front entrance.