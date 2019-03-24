Kavanaugh to Teach Law Students in England Over US Constitution

RUNNYMEDE, England — Some law students in England will be learning the ropes from US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He’s joining George Mason University’s law school as a visiting professor this summer.

And he’ll co-teach a course on the US Constitution in Runnymede, just west of London.

It’s not uncommon for supreme court justices to teach summer courses in law schools.

Justice Neil Gorsuch will also be in the classroom this summer, teaching a class on the legal separation of powers in Italy.

Kavanaugh taught at Harvard Law School for more than a decade before joining the high court.

