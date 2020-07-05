Kanye West says he’s running for president in 2020

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Kanye West will visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner talk about manufacturing in America, gang violence, […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Rapper, producer, and fashion designer, Kanye West says he’s running for President of the United States this year.

This isn’t the first time West has announced his plan to run in 2020. The rapper first confirmed his plan to run in 2015, though he later walked back that announcement, saying he would instead run in 2024.

But according to the performer’s Twitter account, he’s back in the 2020 race.

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk replied to West on Twitter, saying West has his “full support.”

