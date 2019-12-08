Woman found dead just before fatal fire at her former home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP)– Police say a woman was found fatally wounded in an apartment parking lot shortly before a man’s body was found after a fire at her former home in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood.

Officials said the two incidents were linked. Police found the woman’s body around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after shots were reported fired at an apartment complex in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About seven miles away, a house fire was reported at the woman’s former residence. Chesterfield Police Lt. Christopher Connelly said there were domestic issues between the couple. The woman filed for divorce in August.