Kansas Senate rivals try to minimize Kobach’s ties to Trump

Preisdent Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Kansas Secretary of State and current Republican candidate for Kansas governor Kris Kobach during President Trump’s MAGA rally held in Landon Arena in Topeka, Kansas, October 6, 2018. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Hardline conservative Kris Kobach tried Saturday to reassure Kansas Republicans that if they nominate him for the U.S. Senate, they won’t see a repeat of his unsuccessful run for governor.

TOPEKA, KS – OCTOBER 06: Republican candidate for governor of Kansas Kris Kobach speaks at a rally with President Donald Trump at the Kansas Expocenter on October 6, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas. Trump scored a political victory today when Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate to become the next Supreme Court justice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

His pitch during a debate in the Kansas City area Saturday was that no one can claim to be closer to President Donald Trump when Trump is expected to carry the state easily.

Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita also pledged strong support for Trump.

But Kobach is the former Kansas secretary of state and was the first prominent Kansas politician to back Trump in 2016.