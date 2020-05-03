Kansas salons and gyms wonder why they can’t reopen, too

Breaking News
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – As many Kansas shops and restaurants prepare to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown, the owners of bars, salons and some other types of businesses are wondering why they must still keep their doors closed.

Gov. Laura Kelly is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday as part of a gradual step to reopen the state’s economy.

But her plan prohibits bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons or state-owned casinos from opening until at least May 18.

Eric Fisher, who employs 100 hairdressers at his four salons in Wichita, says his employees are eager to get back to work because “work dignifies you.”

