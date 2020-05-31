Kansas rally over George Floyd’s death recalls Topeka case

MINNESOTA, USA – MAY 30: Protesters continue to rally in response to the death of George Floyd, unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a former white police officer, in Minneapolis, MN, United States on May 30, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Several hundred protesters are rallying at the Kansas Statehouse to protest George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

Chants and T-shirts worn by participants Saturday recalled the 2017 case of a black man fatally shot by two white police officers in Topeka.

Organizers promised a peaceful protest and opened with prayer. The racially diverse crowd included children and older adults and held signs with slogans such as “I Can’t Breathe” and “Stop Lynching Us.”

Floyd, who’d been handcuffed, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The Topeka event also remember Dominique White’s death in Topeka in September 2017.