Kansas mother, four children killed in collision with semi

VIOLA, Kan. – A Kansas mother and her four children were killed Friday after hitting a semitrailer loaded with grain in southwest Sedgwick County, the sheriff’s office said.

Jessica Noel, 32, of Viola was driving a Ford Expedition shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver of a semitrailer loaded with grain ran a stop sign while headed east, the Wichita Eagle reported.

“The Expedition struck the trailer causing it … to (split) into two pieces,” said Lt. Benjamin Blick said. “The Expedition came to a rest in the southeast ditch at the intersection.”

Noel and three of her children – Jeffrey Thompson III, 4, Hank Thompson, 4-month-old, and Anaiah Brady, 10 – all died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Mack Thompson, 1-year-old, died after being taken to Wesley Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 31-year-old Argonia man driving the semitrailer wasn’t seriously injured.