Kansas man will drive to Denver for Chiefs game and to rescue dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF) – A man from Kansas is crossing state lines into Broncos territory for Thursday night’s Chiefs game.

But he is going in a van that is familiar with the Colorado area.

“I just enjoy doing it,” said Kevin Wright, a volunteer with Hope For Paws. “It gives me something to do, something to look forward to. “

He uses the van to rescue dogs across the midwest for Hope For Paws, reports WDAF.

“These are all either rescue dogs. They all have their own stories,” Wright said. “Some are from puppy mills; some have just been abandoned.”

Hope For Paws is based in Denver. They rescue dogs across the Midwest.

Wright picks up the Kansas leg every Wednesday driving from the Kansas City area to Hays, Kansas, but this Thursday he’s driving the van he calls “Faith” all the way to Denver to watch the Chiefs take on the Broncos.

Wright is set to head out Wednesday morning with a stop to pick up about 25 rescue dogs between Salina and Hays, Kansas.

Once he gets to Denver, Wright said the Chiefs will be well represented.

You can catch the Chiefs game on Ozarks Fox on Thursday.

For more of Wright’s story click here.