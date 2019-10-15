Kansas man sues Branson go-kart business after claims of severe injuries

BRANSON, Mo. — A Kansas man is suing a Branson business after claiming he was severely injured in a go-kart crash.

Ryan Landie filed the lawsuit Saturday, Oct. 12, in federal court, saying the operators of the Track Family Fun Parks were negligent by failing to prevent the crash.

In 2018 Landie and his son were finishing their time on the track after racing.

They were waiting in the kart for another racer to finish.

But while they were in the staging area Landie claims his kart was “violently struck” by another kart.

After the crash, Landie claims no employees were around to help with medical attention.

Landie claims his injuries led to shoulder surgery and he still has limited movement.

He also claims the extent of injuries prevents him from working.

The Landie family is asking for damages in excess of $75,000.

The Branson business did not comment on the lawsuit.