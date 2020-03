“Car crash with vehicle up-side down, firetruck and ambulance in background.” Courtesy: gettyimages

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A driver heading east on US 160 1 Mile east of Mindenmines ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned on Saturday (3/28/20) at 3:35 p.m.

Frederick Sellars, 28, from Pittsburg, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:21 p.m. Next of kin notified.