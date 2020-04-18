Kansas lags in COVID-19 testing, clouding state’s reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas ranks near the bottom among U.S. states for how many people it’s testing for the novel coronavirus.

It also plans to start using 3D printers to manufacture its own swabs as it struggles to get the point that it’s doing enough testing before lifting a stay-at-home order.

The struggles have continued with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly under increasing pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to lift restrictions hindering economic activity.

But Kelly said Friday that testing people both with and without symptoms is key. Dr. Lee Norman, her top public health administrator, said the state might not be able to loosen restrictions until mid-May.