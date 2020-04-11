Kansas’ high court weighs virus limits on religious services

YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA – APRIL 10: Empty seats are seen during Good Friday service through live internet streaming, following the government measure to suspend church services to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Paroki Kristus Raja Baciro Catholic church on April 10, 2020 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian officials have so far confirmed over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in the country with at least 306 recorded fatalities. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least over 200 countries and territories across the world, claiming over 90,000 lives and infecting over a million more. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – An attorney for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor’s order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers countered during Saturday’s hearing that the resolution that they contend gave the panel that authority was a compromise reached at the time with the governor’s office as a legislative check on the power.

The hearing came one day before Easter, and the justices said they would confer immediately after arguments were presented to try to come to a quick ruling.