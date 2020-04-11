Kansas’ high court weighs virus limits on religious services

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – An attorney for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor’s order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers countered during Saturday’s hearing that the resolution that they contend gave the panel that authority was a compromise reached at the time with the governor’s office as a legislative check on the power.
The hearing came one day before Easter, and the justices said they would confer immediately after arguments were presented to try to come to a quick ruling.