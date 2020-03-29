Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus

Stay home quote with coronavirus icon and stop sign Courtesy: gettyimages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as part the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelly issued the stay-at-home order for the state’s roughly 2.9 million residents after local officials in Kansas’ most populous counties issued their own versions within the past week.

More than 2.1 million residents were already under or facing stay-at-home orders.

Kansas has had 261 cases of the virus, including five people who died. Kansas is now one of nearly two dozen states to issue stay-at-home orders.

The Kansas order is starting Monday. It lasts through April 19.