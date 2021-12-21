Kansas Expressway extension construction to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Construction crews will soon begin working on extending Kansas Expressway at Republic Road on the south side of Springfield.

According to a press release, The contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, can start mobilizing equipment on Wednesday, December 22. MoDOT approved their lowest bid of $15.7 million for Phase 1 construction, almost $6 million under the engineer’s cost estimate of $21.6 million.

The new extension project is divided into two phases. The first phase will be focused on Republic Road to Plainview Road and must be finished by November 1, 2023 and the second phase’s focus being from Plainview Road to Farm Road 190. Phase two would start in the winter of 2023 with a completion date of spring 2025.

The Kansas Expressway extension construction crews will build new stormwater improvements, pedestrian and bicycle paths along the corridor and a new two-lane road with turning lanes at intersections.

Once completed, motorists will have an alternative connection in southern Greene County that will also provide more traffic congestion relief along parallel routes at Cox Road and Campbell Avenue.