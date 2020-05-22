Kansas City woman dies a day after being shot in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has died a day after being shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said 42-year-old Sarah Lowrey was found early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound inside a car parked outside of a home in the city’s Oak Park Northwest neighborhood.

Officers had been called to the area around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police said Lowrey died Wednesday at a hospital where she was being treated.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, said police have a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests had been reported by Friday morning.