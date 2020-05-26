Kansas City, St. Louis leaders urge lake goers to quarantine

News

by: Jim Salter, AP

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Leaders in Kansas City and St. Louis are urging people who partied close together at Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks, amid fears that the gatherings documented in social media postings will lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Big crowds were reported at swimming pools, bars and restaurants at the popular central Missouri lake that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Postings showed people without masks partying and swimming together in close proximity.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page asked the county’s health department to issue a travel advisory.

