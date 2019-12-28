Kansas City police say woman shot to death; 1 arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman has been shot to death in Kansas City, and another person has been arrested in the case.

Kansas City police say officers were called to an area near the Willow Glen apartments around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found a woman on the ground who had been shot. Police say she died at the scene.

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about the shooting to contact police.