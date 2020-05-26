Kansas City police paid $425K to unarmed man shot by officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star, AP) – The Kansas City Police Department two years ago quietly paid $425,000 to an unarmed man who was shot in the face by an officer who initially faced criminal charges in the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reported the payment Tuesday. The newspaper said it only recently learned of the 2018 settlement with Anthony Contreras after filing records request through Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Contreras was shot by Officer Jacob Ramsey in June 2014 after police say Contreras ran when officers tried to question him about an attempted robbery.

Ramsey had said he thought Contreras was reaching for a gun when he fired. In 2015, a grand jury returned charges against Ramsey, but a prosecutor later dropped the charges.