Kansas City police officer shoots man after pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot and wounded a man.
Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man was driving away Saturday from a home where police had gone in response to a violent incident. Officers pursued.
He crashed his vehicle and fled on foot until they reached a fence.
Lowe says the man then turned and pointed a black object at the officer.
He says that’s when the officer, fearing for his life, fired his weapon.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A gun was found at the scene.