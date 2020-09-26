Kansas City police officer shoots man after pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot and wounded a man.

Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man was driving away Saturday from a home where police had gone in response to a violent incident. Officers pursued.

He crashed his vehicle and fled on foot until they reached a fence.

Lowe says the man then turned and pointed a black object at the officer.

He says that’s when the officer, fearing for his life, fired his weapon.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A gun was found at the scene.