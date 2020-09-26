Kansas City police officer shoots man after pursuit

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
kcpd_1549811433464.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot and wounded a man.

Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man was driving away Saturday from a home where police had gone in response to a violent incident. Officers pursued.

He crashed his vehicle and fled on foot until they reached a fence.

Lowe says the man then turned and pointed a black object at the officer.

He says that’s when the officer, fearing for his life, fired his weapon.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A gun was found at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now