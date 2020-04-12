Kansas City police investigate after man shot dead on Easter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star/AP) – Kansas City police are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot on Easter.

The Kansas City Star reports 33-year-old Daniel Washington was found dead Sunday.

A Kansas City police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers responded to a 3 a.m. Sunday call about a shooting in Kansas City’s Midtown area.

Police found Washington inside a vehicle but were told the shooting happened roughly two miles away. Police are asking for tips about the homicide.