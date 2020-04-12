Kansas City police investigate after man shot dead on Easter

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: gettyimages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star/AP) – Kansas City police are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot on Easter.

The Kansas City Star reports 33-year-old Daniel Washington was found dead Sunday.

A Kansas City police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers responded to a 3 a.m. Sunday call about a shooting in Kansas City’s Midtown area.

Police found Washington inside a vehicle but were told the shooting happened roughly two miles away. Police are asking for tips about the homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

