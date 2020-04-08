Kansas City Police ID victim of hit-and-run homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police have identified a man investigators believe was intentionally run down in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police say 41-year-old Felipe Carillo, of Kansas City, was killed in the Monday afternoon crash in the city’s Blue Valley Park.

Police have said officers responding to reports of the crash found Carillo dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance later. No arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning.