Kansas City officer shot in head released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month left the hospital and will enter a rehabilitation center.

The name of the officer, who was shot July 2, has not been released.

Another officer shot and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Ky Johnson.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the officer was released from the hospital Thursday. He will go to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility that focuses on brain injuries and neurological rehabilitation.

The officer was shot while responding to a call that a man was waving a gun at a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City.

Johnson’s family said he suffered from a mental illness.