Kansas City man charged in mother’s killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have charged a Kansas City man in the shooting death last week of his 51-year-old mother.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Joshua Thompson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lisa Powell.

Powell’s body was found on a pathway between two homes in the Northland neighborhood with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say shell casings and bullets found at the scene match those later found in Thompson’s room in his mother’s home.

Thompson is being held in the Clay County Jail on $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for Tuesday