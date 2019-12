KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police say a badly burned body was found inside a barrel near a cemetery.

Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the body of a man was found Wednesday after a passerby told police a human limb was sticking out of the barrel. The person has not been identified.

Westbrook said it appeared someone tried to burn the body but it was recognizable.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police think the body was at the site for less than a day.