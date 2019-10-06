Kansas City, Kan., bar shooting leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

(FOX) — Four people were killed when a suspect – who remains on the run – entered a Kansas City, Kan., bar early Sunday morning and opened fire, police said.

Nine people were shot at Tequila KC Bar, located around 10th Street and Central Avenue, around 1:30 a.m., Kansas City police spokesperson T.J. Tomasic told reporters.

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

He confirmed four people were dead at the scene and five others who had been shot were transported to nearby hospitals. Tomasic said he believes those five are in stable condition.

No one was in custody and police “do not have a good enough description yet to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don’t even know how many.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Kansas City office were responding to the shooting.