Kansas City imposes curfew after protests turn violent

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials imposed a curfew on some areas of the city Sunday evening through Monday morning as the city braces for another day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and law enforcement’s treatment of blacks.

The curfew comes after protests devolved into violence overnight Saturday, leaving businesses on the County Club Plaza damaged and leading to the arrests of 85 people, with 10 people suffering injuries.

Violence also erupted in Ferguson Saturday, where seven officers were injured by rocks, bottles and fireworks, and several businesses and police headquarters were damaged.