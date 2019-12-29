Kansas City family: Body recovered from pond on Christmas Eve is missing loved one

Family members, including Walter Robinson Sr. (right), believe that Thomas Robinson Jr.’s (left) body was found on Christmas Eve in a pond in East Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, family said the body of their loved one was found on Christmas Eve in a pond in East Kansas City.

Walter Robinson Sr. told 41 Action News his brother, Thomas Robinson Jr., 40, was last seen Dec. 13, near the 10400 block of 43rd Street.

“He came out here to visit his lady friend and she said he came outside to get some items out of his car and he didn’t come back in,” Robinson said.

A group of family and friends searched the area around the apartment complex Tuesday. Nearly two hours into the search, Robinson said they found his brother’s body.

“We needed support, that’s what we needed,” Robinson said. “The support is what led us to my brother’s body.”

Saturday, dozens of friends and family gathered at the location to honor Thomas Robinson Jr. with a balloon release.

“I was hoping that we didn’t find him, meaning that would have still given us a little bit of hope,” said Robert Couch, a family member.

While family members believe the body recovered is Thomas Robinson Jr., Kansas City Police have not identified the body. A spokesperson for the police department told 41 Action News a death investigation is still ongoing.

The family suspects foul play and said they are hopeful to get justice for their loved one.

“When I see all of these killings, I’m usually sad about it anyway,” Couch said, “but when it comes to somebody you know, you know, it’s just terrible, and it’s terrible for all of those murders that are going on. We got to do something to make it stop.”