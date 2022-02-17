KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seasons collided for a wintry mess in the Kansas City metro Thursday morning.

The weather shifted from spring to winter in a matter of hours. As the weather changed, some experienced what is known as thundersnow around 5 a.m. FOX4 viewer C.T. Thongklin captured the phenomenon in downtown Kansas City and shared the video.

Thundersnow is relatively rare. It happens when a mass of cold air moves on top of warmer air, and there is moist air that is closer to the ground. It also typically happens during periods of very heavy snow.

Others reported thunder sleet southwest of the metro as the storm moved into the area extremely fast.

While Kansas City won’t see any more thundersnow Thursday, the area is under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Heavier snow is expected southeast of downtown Kansas City. The snow will wind down between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In the Springfield area, snow is expected to begin as temperatures drop throughout the day. T.J. Springer’s latest forecast explains the timing of the storm.