Kansas City doctor ‘impressed’ with Chiefs pandemic setup, says fans will be ‘pretty safe’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs home opener is scheduled Sept. 10 against the Texans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and watching in person is going to look very different compared to normal.

The team has embarked on a massive undertaking to keep everyone safe while still getting some fans into their seats. While some have expressed skepticism, Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, gave the plan his approval.

“I’ve been very impressed with how the Chiefs and our Kansas City, Missouri public health system has worked with them to create a very safe and mitigated environment,” D’Agostino said.

The Chiefs in-person plan limits stadium capacity to 22%, or about 17,000. All payments must be cashless, fans must wear masks and seating will be more socially-distant than the federally-recommended 6 feet.

Fans wearing face masks watch the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 2,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent or normal. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“People are going to be sitting in stands in groups of either four or six. They’ll have at least nine feet in between them, not the six feet that we typically talk about. They will not be obstructed to getting to aisles, so they won’t need to cross over people, and they do need to wear masks,” D’Agostino said.

He also said that the bathrooms, which are typically more risky for virus spread, have been set up with air handlers to keep the air clean.

“I’m actually comfortable, as long as everybody is paying attention to what they have to do, that if you are in the outside venue at Arrowhead Stadium, you’re going to be pretty safe,” he said.

He still said that anyone who believes they came in contact with potential infection should closely monitor their symptoms. For most people who get symptoms, they show up between two and 14 days after exposure, but the average is five days.