Kansas City area tops 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City area has reached an unwanted milestone: Coronavirus deaths in the region have now topped 1,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that nine new deaths cited Thursday brought the total since the onset of the pandemic to 1,003.

The number includes Kansas City, Missouri, as well as its suburbs in Missouri and Kansas.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says people have died “because of bureaucratic red tape, bravado, ill preparation, and our own communal self-interest favoring normalcy over safety of others.”

