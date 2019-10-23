Kansas City-area road closed due to horses on the highway

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City, Missouri, police deal with a lot of things that cause traffic congestion, but horses on the highway is a new one.

WDAF-TV reports that eight to 10 horses were on eastbound 152 shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and police were trying to help corral the horses. Their owner was also helping.

It was unclear how the horses got onto the roadway. A portion of the highway was closed during the horse roundup.

Kansas City Police tweeted a photo from the scene. The tweet said police may have to think about teaching roping and wrangling to new recruits.

