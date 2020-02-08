Kansas anti-abortion measure fails; Medicaid plan targeted

Pro-life vs pro-choice, female right on abortion concept Courtesy: gettyimages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kansas have failed to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot.

Abortion opponents responded Friday by moving aggressively to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan backed by Democrats and GOP moderates.

Neither side expected Friday’s vote in the Kansas House to be the last word on whether the abortion measure ultimately is put to a vote in a statewide election.

It would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights.

The House vote was 80-43, but supporters were four votes short of the two-thirds majority they needed for passage.