Juvenile charged with murder in Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — The Greene County Juvenile Office confirmed Monday that a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a recent Springfield homicide.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with the equivalent of second-degree murder after police say he stabbed 43-year-old Craig Dorser to death on Wednesday night.

As of now, the case is being handled by the juvenile court system, but it could eventually be transferred to adult court.

A detention hearing in the case has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Few details have been released about what led up to Dorser’s death, only that he was stabbed during some sort of disturbance in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street.

