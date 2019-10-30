Jury convicts Springfield man of child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal trial jury Tuesday of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Marco Barraza, 27, was found guilty of one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement investigators received two reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Barraza had transmitted images of child pornography through chat sessions on his Tumblr account in September 2016.

Officers executed a search warrant at Barraza’s residence on March 16, 2017, and seized numerous computer-related property, including three cell phones and two hard drives that had been removed from laptop computers. Those devices contained approximately 600 images of child pornography.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.