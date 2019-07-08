July is UV Safety Awareness Month, Stressing Skin Care during Summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the summer season in full swing, the Skin Cancer Foundation is stressing skin care during UV Safety Awareness Month.

Part of the UV spectrum, UVA rays are present during all daylight hours while UVB rays can cause burning, tanning and skin aging.

With summer heat here to stay, it’s important to protect skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation just five sunburns can double the risk of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer. The foundation recommends applying sunscreen, seeking shade during peak sun hours and covering up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

“You know your body better than anybody else,” said CoxHealth Community Oncology Educator Autumn Bragg. “Doing self-exams on your body, noting what’s new, what’s been there, sores that haven’t healed in over two weeks– that would be when you would want to go see your physician.”

The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that the number of new melanoma cases diagnosed in 2019 will increase by 7.7 percent, emphasizing the importance of prevention.