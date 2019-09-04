Live Now
Judge: TripAdvisor review didn’t defame Branson Bigfoot attraction

by: Katie Kull

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (Springfield News-Leader).– A federal judge late last month ruled a three-star TripAdvisor review from a Kansas cattle farmer did not defame a Branson Bigfoot attraction. 

The court’s decision came more than a year after the Bigfoot on the Strip “fun park” sued Kansas cattle farmer Randy Winchester and his daughter, Emily Winchester, over Randy Winchester’s “mediocre” review of a tour they went on as part of a Heartland Highland Cattle Association event. 

The original review said Randy Winchester would’ve been “disappointed” if he had paid more than $10 per ticket for the tour through “pretty rugged country on some pretty narrow roads” and a five- to 10-minute stop feeding part of what the company boasts is the largest herd of Scottish Highland cattle in the Midwest. 

The owners of Bigfoot on the Strip disputed those facts, saying Winchester’s review and a subsequent update were libelous and defamatory because many of the details — such as the price of the tour and the amount of time feeding the cows — were inaccurate. 

For the full story click here.

