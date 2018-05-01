Judge Strikes Down Arkansas Voter ID Law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local circuit court judge has struck down the Arkansas Voter ID Law, calling it unconstitutional.

An order entering preliminary injunction was filed early Thursday evening from Judge Alice Gray.

Download to read the full ruling here.

For the second time, Arkansas’ voter ID requirement lost in court.

A Central Arkansas judge said that requirement is unconstitutional.

This ruling means Arkansas voters won’t need to show a photo ID to vote.

It’s an important ruling that was made Thursday evening because the 2018 primary elections are just a few weeks away.

A few years ago the Arkansas Supreme Court struck down the state’s first voter ID law.

In 2017, the state legislature passed a new version of the law.

Sponsers said they believed they had made the changed necessary for it to survive a legal challenge.

However, a poll worker sued saying it created illegal barriers to voting.

On Thursday Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray agreed calling the law unconstitutional.

Jerome Martin said, “A lot of people around here that don’t even had IDs still vote.”

We talked with people like Jerome Martin in Downtown Little Rock Thursday night.

Tony Williams said, “I’ve voted in every election since 1960, I believe. And I’ve had to produce a driver’s license as proof of identity at every election. I didn’t realize until 2 or 3 years ago that it wasn’t required.”

We heard mixed reviews from more than a dozen people who talked with our reporter.

Many people told us they did not want to go on camera.

Mark Bailey said, “I don’t have a problem with having an ID to vote. People get IDed [sic] all the time whether you’re getting in an airplane or going for a drink at a bar.”

Supporters have said laws like this are necessary to prevent voter fraud.

Opponents said it’s especially burdensome for poorer, elderly and minority voters.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Mark Martin said his office is still reviewing the decision Thursday night.

This ruling does not mean the law is dead forever in the Natural State.

In the November election, voters will decide whether to change the state constitution to bring the voter ID law back.