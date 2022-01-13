Judge sets preliminary hearing for doctor accused of sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Thursday, a Greene County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for David Smock, the doctor facing child sex crimes charges in Greene and Cedar County.

Smock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

Smock, 57, was arrested on Dec. 28 in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri state line. Authorities had considered him a fugitive for several days. Smock remained in jail in Harrison for several weeks due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

He is charged in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

The longtime physician who treated Agape Boarding School students, a Christian school in Cedar County, also is charged in that county with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.