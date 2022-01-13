Judge sets preliminary hearing for doctor accused of sex crimes

News
Posted: / Updated:
David Smock is accused of child molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Thursday, a Greene County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for David Smock, the doctor facing child sex crimes charges in Greene and Cedar County.

Smock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

Smock, 57, was arrested on Dec. 28 in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri state line. Authorities had considered him a fugitive for several days. Smock remained in jail in Harrison for several weeks due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

He is charged in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

The longtime physician who treated Agape Boarding School students, a Christian school in Cedar County, also is charged in that county with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now