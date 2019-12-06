Judge rules in favor of Missouri Auditor on protecting whistleblower identity

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – On a lawsuit between State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott, a Cole County judge ruled yesterday that the Missouri Auditor can protect the identity of a whistleblower.

This argument stems from a complaint back in 2017.

A whistleblower came forward, claiming Greene County officials misused public money to promote a sales tax.

Arnott sued Galloway for documents that alleged wrongdoing in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnott was concerned that if someone in his department committed a crime he needed to know who to conduct an investigation.

No one in the department was ever singled out but commissioners were fined for campaign finance violations.

Arnott released a statement to KOLR10 saying, “he will not appeal the judge’s ruling.”

Galloway also released a statement saying in part, “it’s her legal duty to protect those who report government waste, fraud and abuse and taxpayers have a right to hold their government accountable.”

An audit of Greene County was approved by commissioners earlier this year.

That’s still underway by Galloway’s office.