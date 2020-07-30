Judge orders release of circuit attorney’s communications during investigation of former governor

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis judge has issued a huge victory for former Missouri governor Eric Greitens. The judge has ruled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will have to release behind-the-scenes communications during her failed prosecution of Greitens.

“I’m glad the judge has done this because we do need to get to the bottom of this because her lawlessness needs to end,” Greitens said.

For more than a year now, a reporter in Washington DC has been requesting emails and text messages between Gardner and people of influence, including billionaire political donor George Soros. The reporter filed a lawsuit under the Sunshine Law. The lawsuit alleges the circuit attorney’s office said they would get him the records but then later denied his request. Now a judge has just granted a default judgment.

“It’s good that Kim Gardner is being forced to turn over these communications about the false case she created against me,” Greitens said.

Two years ago, Greitens’ lawyers repeatedly alleged powerful people wanted the then-governor prosecuted.

Gardner had filed an invasion of privacy charge after Greitens was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded and bound mistress. Greitens told Fox 2 this past February that he never took a picture. Prosecutors never found one. The case was eventually dismissed.

At present, Gardner’s former private investigator faces perjury charges for his role in the case.

Greitens has called it a conspiracy to overturn his 2016 election.

Reporter John Solomon with a website called Just the News has been asking who else was involved. Missouri attorney David Roland with the Freedom Center of Missouri filed a lawsuit to find out.

“My role, in this case, was enforcing the law,” Roland said. “I looked at it and the circuit attorney’s office was clearly not doing what it was supposed to.”

They’ve asked for Gardner’s communications with (among others):

Attorney Al Watkins, who released secretive recordings revealing Greitens’ affair after accepting deliveries of $100,000 in cash.

Scott Faughn, a convicted felon who runs an online political website. He said the $120,000 was his money.

Lobbyists for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) – an industry that lost millions after Greitens eliminated the program.

George Soros – a billionaire who financed a committee that contributed nearly $200,000 to Gardner’s 2016 campaign.

“As far as the court’s concerned, the circuit attorney’s office did engage in four separate purposeful violations of the Sunshine Law,” Roland said. “The good news is that, ultimately, (Greitens) will get the records to which he’s entitled.”

Greitens added: “We still haven’t, to this day, had the Missouri Legislature do a full investigation of the people who paid over $120,000 in cash bribes to people who lied about me. So, it’s good the judge has stepped in.”

A spokesperson for the circuit attorney told Fox 2 Wednesday morning we’d get a response. We’re still waiting for it.