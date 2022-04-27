LEBANON, Mo. — A man charged in connection with a woman’s death in Laclede County was denied a request for bond reduction and decided to waive his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Dillion Bacon is charged with armed criminal action and 1st-degree murder. Bacon entered a plea of not guilty on April 20.

Bacon is charged in the death of Megan Glasser, who died of a gunshot wound to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Bacon told authorities he and Glasser had an argument before the shooting and said that the shooting was an accident.

The next step in the case against Bacon is an arraignment. The date for this has not been set.