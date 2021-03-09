Josh Jacobs’ case closed; DIU charges dropped against Raiders RB

News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A traffic case involving Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs is closed after he completed community service and paid a fine stemming from a vehicle crash in January near McCarran International Airport.

Lawyers for the 23-year-old running back said Monday he mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine on traffic violation. Jacobs received several stitches for a cut forehead and was initially also charged with driving under the influence after the crash early Jan. 4. The DUI charge was later dropped because Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now