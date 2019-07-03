Josh Hawley speaks on Betsey Ross shoe controversy

U.S. — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley calls Nike’s move to pull its fourth of July themed shoes from shelves a “terrible decision.” “Betsey Ross, who was a independent business woman who had her own shop in Philadelphia, who designed this flag. And for Nike to say that the flag is too controversial, when Nike is doing business in Authoritarian China, taking directions from the Communist Chinese party about what shoes to sell in China. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up!”

Nike pulled the sneaker from shelves after former NFL player, Colin Kaepernick, complained about the design.

The shoe features an early version of the American flag showing 13 stars in a circle to represent the original 13 colonies and flew during a period of slavery.