Jordan Valley Community Health announces new women and children’s clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Valley Health Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to announce a new location on the west side of Springfield. The new location will be at the old Price Cutter building at Grand and Kansas Expressway.

The new location will be a clinic for women and children and will include an outpatient surgery center, prenatal and OBGYN services, a pediatric clinic including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and a dental clinic.

Funding for the project has been a joint effort, with $6.5 million dollars allocated by the state of Missouri, $1 million dollars from Healthy Blue, and other federal and private funding sources.

“We are currently at capacity at our current locations, but with the addition of this building, it will give Jordan Valley the ability to expand our current comprehensive services,” said Brooks Miller, President, and CEO of Jordan Valley. “Even more exciting, this property will also allow us to broaden our impact, as we try to meet the future demands of the community. We are looking at adding housing, childcare, and other programs, and think this site will give us the capacity to add these services to benefit our patients that we have the privilege to serve.”

Governor Mike Parson was also at the ceremony and says the new clinic will create more jobs.

“How do we get Missourians back into the workforce? How do we give them an opportunity for jobs? And I think what we are doing here today is a good example of that,” said Parson. “What Jordan Valley is doing, where they are trying to train people and get people ready for the workforce.”

The new clinic will be built in three phases. Phase one is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2022 with phases two and three to follow.